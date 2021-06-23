It is fair season in the Ozarks -- the time when local children receive recognition for the time and work they have put into various projects such as livestock, horsemanship, gardening and more. The fair season kicks off this weekend at the Cedar County Youth Fair, Thursday-Saturday, June 24-26, at Ray H. Zumwalt Expo Center.
The schedule of the Cedar County Youth Fair is as follows:
Thursday, June 24
•8:30 a.m. –– Horsemanship at fairgrounds.
•3 p.m. –– Non-Livestock entries check-in begins.
•5 p.m. –– Non-Livestock entries check-in ends; area closed for judging.
•5 p.m. –– Rabbit and Poultry check-in begins.
•6 p.m. –– Rabbit show begins. Poultry show will begin after Rabbit show.
Friday, June 25
•7:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m. –– Breeding Livestock check-in.
•9:30 a.m. ––Breeding Livestock classes judged in the following order: swine, sheep, dairy
goats, meat goats, dairy and beef.
•4:30-6:30 p.m. –– Market Livestock check-in and weigh-in (swine, sheep, meat goats and
beef).
•7:30 p.m. –– Exhibitor meal (Sponsored by John and Lachelle Clemmons).
Saturday, June 26
•8:00 a.m. –– Market livestock classes judged in the following order: swine, sheep, meat goats
and beef. Showmanship will follow each species market classes.
•1:00 p.m. –– Dummy roping.
•4:00 p.m. –– 5:00 p.m. Checkout for non-livestock exhibits (premiums will be paid at
checkout).
•5:30 p.m. –– Livestock auction buyer’s social (Sponsored by Kenney Family Farms).
•5:45 p.m. –– Awards and trophies presented.
•6:00 p.m. –– Livestock auction begins.
