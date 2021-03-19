Monday, Jan. 25, I went to Hickory County and got my first Moderna shot. On Friday, Feb. 26, I got my second. I wonder why Cedar County and Stockton took so long. Some people did go to the Hickory County Medical Clinic and got shots. Glad I did.
But meanwhile back at the ranch, Kemo Sahbee came down with the virus. Tonto rode his trusty equine, Stout, and got his shot.
When they got Kemo in the hospital, he removed his mask. Ida looked just like Timmy Hoffa. The moral of this story is be like Tonto and not like Kemo Sahbee. But the best advice is not to believe one word that this writer writes. Yours truly, “me.”
Ernie Rucker
Stockton, Mo
