As the clouds and gloomy weather passed by on Friday, May 28, locals gathered south of town just off Highway 39 for the grand opening of a new facility.
39 Storage of Stockton cut the ribbon for the opening of the newest storage facility.
“It is kind of neat because it is something new to Stockton,” owner Mike Saathoff said. “Feels pretty good.”
Mike’s wife, Dianna, was initially approached about the idea of bringing the facility to Stockton by multiple community members. With the influx of people asking, Dianna and her husband thought it would be beneficial to bring a new facility to the area.
“Over the years, we just had enough people ask that we thought we could fill a facility finally,” Mike said.
With the number of storage facilities in the Stockton area, Mike Saathoff believes there are multiple reasons why his facility sticks out more than others.
“There is nothing like this in Cedar County,” Saathoff said. “We have cameras, keypad entries, dual HVAC systems, dehumidifiers and everything is wi-fi. I can monitor the facility from my phone.”
The facility also features climate-controlled storage units. These units maintain a consistent temperature all year round.
39 Storage is self-storage unit facility which serves Stockton, as well as Miller. Storage is available of all sizes for just about anything one wants to store. Facilities include 24-hour access, online bill pay, various unit sizes available, onsite security and drive-up access.
The new facility for 39 Storage is located at 14132 East 1560 Road in Stockton. To store all your valuables, large and small, give them a call at 276-4635 or reach by email at aerobabe@gmail.com.
