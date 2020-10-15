The morning of Saturday, Oct. 10, saw one local candidate for the state legislature hit the streets with fellow volunteers in an organized, hands-on informational push across residential Stockton.
Marvin Manring, a decades-long educator in Stockton, is the democratic party's candidate for the 128th district's seat in the Missouri House of Representatives.
Adjusting to the local social distancing recommendation, members of the Cedar County Democrats gathered at the party’s office headquarters located just west of the Stockton square for some community outreach as the November elections near.
“It’s certainly different this time around,” Manring said of current social distancing recommendations and its impact on interaction with constituents. “I’ve campaigned for other candidates before and this has been a real challenge. But, we’re getting out there and sharing just the same. There’s no better way to connect with people in your own town than good old fashioned door-to-door greetings.”
Though the informational campaign efforts were contactless, Manring shared an optimistic message as his campaign's weekend efforts.
“This really is about the people here [in the district],” Manring said. “I love the support I’ve seen from Stockton and the community. I encourage everyone to exercise their voice and get out and vote. That’s what this election should be all about.”
Looking ahead, Manring will be making a public presentation the evening of Monday, Oct. 19, at the east pavilion in Stockton City Park during a local bipartisan candidate rally hosted by the Cedar County Republican Central Committee.
