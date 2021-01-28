The water level in the Sac River’s current below the Caplinger Mills Bridge last week was low — low enough to reveal signs of erosion to the historic iron bridge often seen as a landmark for the Caplinger Mills community.
But one local man is pushing for the community to come together and save this piece of county history.
Danny Finch of Caplinger Mills recently started an online GoFundMe fundraiser to raise money for renovations and upkeep of the bridge, which is open to pedestrian traffic only and is a popular spot for recreationalists to fish and walk upon a scenic view.
“I’ve talked to a couple of engineers, and they seem to think [the repairs] can definitely be done, but we need to do something before it gets any worse,” Finch said.
Finch said that while he is not an expert on bridges, he knows funds are needed to pour concrete around the west side bridge structure’s support because it is currently in poor condition and could potentially cause the bridge to be lost if erosion continues.
“The reality is, once you lose the footing, there’s nothing that will hold it,” Finch said. “It just seems to me that if nobody does anything about it, it’s only a matter of time before this just kind of goes away.”
Finch said he first noticed the erosion when he moved to Caplinger Mills a few years ago, so he started hosting a collection box to raise funds in his store at Caplinger Woods RV And Campground, which he owns; the collection box managed to raise around $200 in pocket change through the past couple of summers.
And while the online GoFundMe has raised $475 as of press time Tuesday, Jan. 26, it will still take much more funds to do what is needed for the bridge, Finch said.
Finch noted he does not yet know the estimated cost of what it would take to repair the bridge, but the costs all depend on “the time of year, the materials,” as well as having to pump the concrete from above the bridge — so it will most likely “be costly.”
Other maintenance and upkeep of the bridge, such as replacing the bridge’s wooden planks, are also needed, he said.
Finch said a bank account has already been set up for the fund, so if people would like to donate to the cause, they can donate online at gofundme.com/f/help-save-the-caplinger-mills-bridge.
“This bridge is kind of what drew me to the area,” Finch said, gazing up at the iron structure. “It’s just a neat bridge. It’s a piece of history, and it’s a protected historical sight, but nobody wants to manage it … It just needs people to care about it. I want to get the community involved, some action happening.”
According to previous CCR coverage, the Caplinger Mills Bridge was built in 1895 by Chicago Bridge Company and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1993.
The bridge was originally saved and preserved by a group called the Caplinger Mills Bridge Preservation Society; Finch said to his knowledge, members of this society have grown older or have left the area, causing the society to be defunct.
This bridge is one of the longest pin-connected highway truss bridges in Missouri and is also noted for its “rare pin-connected Queenpost deck truss approach span at the west end of the bridge,” according to Historicbridges.org.
