Bright Futures El Dorado Springs wants to thank the Fugate Motors and their patrons. Fugate Motors hosted their annual Hot Rod Show on Saturday, April 24, and sponsored a concession stand for Bright Futures El Dorado Springs.
The concession stand raised $709.50 by serving hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and a drink. The money raised will be used to meet the needs of students and their families in the school. By meeting these needs, Bright Futures helps the student focus on academic success and persistence to graduation.
Bright Futures El Dorado Springs is an affiliate member of Bright Futures USA. Bright Futures USA is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing communities together to focus on the success of children. This grassroots movement uses the Bright Futures framework to engage businesses, human service agencies, faith-based organizations, and parent groups within communities to meet the needs of children so every child can be successful, now and in the future.
For more information on how you can be a part of Bright Futures in El Dorado Springs, you can like the group on Facebook at ‘Bright Futures El Dorado Springs’ or email tchristian@eldok12.org.
