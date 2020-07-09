The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved an interim tariff filed by The Empire District Electric Company, a Liberty Utilities Company, to change the fuel adjustment charge on the monthly bills of its electric customers.
The interim change reflects Empire-Liberty’s fuel and purchased power costs for the six month period of September 2019 through February 2020. It also reflects Empire’s FAC true-up filing.
This is an interim rate change because there remains a contested issue in this case which is before the Commission. Under the interim filing, the FAC for a residential customer using 1,000 kWh (kilowatt hours) of electricity a month will go from a current bill credit of approximately $1.50 a month to an FAC of approximately $0.41 a month.
The change will take effect on Friday, July 10. The Empire District Electric Company serves approximately 155,165 electric customers in the Missouri counties of Barry, Barton, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Greene, Hickory, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Polk, St. Clair, Stone and Taney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.