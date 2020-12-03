The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved an agreement reached by The Empire District Electric Company doing business as Liberty (Empire), the Public Service Commission Staff and the Office of the Public Counsel, which will change the fuel adjustment charge on the monthly bills of Empire electric customers effective Tuesday, Dec. 1.
As a result, the FAC for a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity a month will drop from approximately $0.43 a month to a credit of approximately $1.90 a month, a decrease of approximately $2.33 a month.
The FAC change reflects Empire’s fuel and purchased power costs for the six month period
of March 2020 through August 2020. It also reflects Empire’s FAC true-up filing.
Empire serves approximately 155,400 electric customers in the Missouri counties, including Cedar County.
