Due to the lovely pandemic known as COVID-19, everyone is having to adjust to a new normal until May 9 (I’m holding a count down personally). But it just seems farmers cannot get a break. First the trade deal issues and now the market is in the tank. But it is not just farmers suffering — food banks are suffering too.
Thanks to schools closing due to COVID-19, families are having to find ways to help feed their children when they were expecting them to be at school. Our school has been so helpful in helping to provide meals, as are schools across the country to ensure their students will not go hungry. Still, many food banks are starting to be depleted.
Hope is on the way, for both farmers and food banks. The Trump administration is set to spend $19 billion on a relief program for farmers during this pandemic. This multi-billion dollar package includes an interesting approach which will help agricultural products reach food banks and other organizations in the country, while helping to meet the needs of those in our communities. A real farm to table situation.
$16 billion of the money will go as direct payment to the farmers who have experienced losses during the pandemic. The other $3 billion will be used to purchase agricultural products from the farmers. This program is going to start off with $100 million worth of fruits, vegetables, dairy products and meat a month.
This is a light in the dark for the dairy farmers who have had to dump milk or farmers holding their weaned calves because cattle prices are so low. “Our farmers and ranchers … These are great people ...They never complain. They do just what they have to do. The program will include direct payments to farmers as well as mass purchases of dairy, meat, and agricultural produce, to get that food to people in need,” President Trump stated during Friday night’s briefing.
Schiereck is the El Dorado Springs FFA chapter president.
