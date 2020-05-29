Stockton Friends of the Library want to share the great news that the Geneva Sharp Branch of the Cedar County Library, located at 717 East St. in Stockton, reopened on Monday, May 18. Due to the pandemic, the hours of operation are fluid. For a brief period, library operating hours may change from week to week depending on the circumstances. Therefore, you may want to call 276-3413 to check opening and closing hours before setting out. While there, don't forget to browse through the most recent Baker and Taylor books including the following:
“American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins, general fiction. After selling two favorite books to an unexpectedly erudite drug-cartel boss, a bookstore manager is forced to flee Mexico in the wake of her journalist husband's tell-all profile and finds her family among thousands of migrants seeking hope in America.
“Camino Winds” by John Grisham, suspense. Novelist Mercer Mann’s continued effort to find literary inspiration in the idyllic region of Camino Island is complicated by mysterious intrigues.
“Dead Land” by Sara Paretsky, mystery/detective. Dragged by her impetuous goddaughter into a legal battle over a clandestine deal that is threatening community land, V. I. Warshawski uncovers a developer scheme that ends the life of the young man her goddaughter is dating.
“Deep in the Alaskan Woods” by Karen Harper, romance. Relocating to Lost Lake, Alaska, to escape her toxic past, a traumatized woman unexpectedly bonds with a wilderness survival tracker whose devoted protection heals her shattered heart.
“Gardening Your Front Yard” by Tara Nolan, non-fiction/gardening. Provides sage advice and step-by-step projects to transform your front yard into a beautiful outdoor living space.
“Have You Seen Me?” by Kate White, mystery/detective. Arriving at work to discover that she has suffered a dissociative fugue and lost five years of her memory, a finance journalist examines a traumatic past event before connecting her experience to an unsolved murder.
“Masked Prey” by John Sandford, suspense. When a Senator's daughter discovers that an unknown extremist has been posting politician kid photos online beside vicious but legal ideological rants, Lucas Davenport is summoned by influential Washington leaders to prevent dangerous attacks on their children.
“Miss Julia Knows a Thing or Two” by Ann B. Ross, mystery/detective. Miss Julia's efforts to help a friend escape unemployment are complicated by her husband's mysterious illness and the abrupt appearance of a suspicious grandchild she has never met on her doorstep.
“Murder on Pleasant Avenue” by Victoria Thompson, mystery/detective. When Gino Donatelli is wrongly implicated by the police in a brutal murder, Frank and Sarah navigate long-simmering precinct resentments to uncover the truth.
“One Fatal Flaw” by Anne Perry, mystery/detective. Teaming up with brilliant scientist Miriam Croft to prove the innocence of a murder suspect, lawyer Daniel Pitt rules the case an accident before his client is found dead in the same manner, bringing Miriam's test methods into question.
“Redhead by the Side of the Road” by Anne Tyler, general fiction. A tech expert and building superintendent finds his circumscribed routines upended by his significant other's eviction and the appearance of a teen at his doorstep who claims to be his son.
“Revenge” by James Patterson, suspense. Investigating the suspicious suicide of a young woman whose family once employed him as a bodyguard, former SAS soldier David Shelley makes unsettling discoveries that are complicated by the victim's father's thirst for revenge.
“Sunrise on Half Moon Bay” by Robyn Carr, romance. A contemporary woman navigates her journey from a devoted parental caregiver to a person capable of embracing her own joy in the face of hardship.
“The Book of Longings” by Sue Monk Kidd, historical fiction. A first-century intellectual fights the limitations imposed on women before an encounter with an 18-year-old Jesus leads to their marriage, his dangerous public ministry and her flight to safety in Alexandria.
“The Book of Lost Friends” by Lisa Wingate, historical fiction. A modern-day teacher rediscovers the story of three Reconstruction-era women and links its vital connection to her own students’ lives.
“The House of Kennedy” by James Patterson, biography. A revelatory portrait of the Kennedys explores how the dual mottos, "To whom much is given, much is expected" and "Win at all costs" shaped generations of life inside and outside the family.
“The Shotgun Wedding” by William W Johnstone, western. Cyrus Keegan, owner of a matrimonial agency, continues delivering brides in the western territories despite the risks posed by banditos and terrain.
“The Talented Mr. Varg” by Alexander McCall Smith, mystery/detective. A sequel to “The Department of Sensitive Crimes,” finds detective Ulf Varg and his team investigating a playboy whose blackmailing case is complicated by Ulf's brother's questionable politics.
“The Wedding Dress” by Danielle Steel, romance. A treasured wedding gown made in 1928 Paris is handed down through four generations of women in a family shaped by the San Francisco social scene, two world wars, the Civil Rights era and the rise of Silicon Valley.
“Walk the Wire”by David Baldacci, suspense. Amos Decker and his FBI colleague Alex Jamison are called to London, North Dakota, to investigate the death of a young woman named Irene Cramer whose body was expertly autopsied and then dumped out on the Great Plains. They soon realize that the town holds secrets so explosive that their implications could destabilize the entire country.
