For the month of July, the Geneva Sharp Branch of the Cedar County Library in Stockton ordered 36 books from the Baker and Taylor collection — everything from mysteries to biographies, humor to history, political science to fantasy, romance to self-help and science fiction to western.
Due to the number of books, it is not possible to provide the brief synopsis of each book you have come to expect.
However, a synopsis is available at the library and a librarian can direct you to this list including the following books:
•“1st Case” by James Patterson and Chris Tebbetts, suspense.
•“A Beautifully Foolish Endeavor” by Hank Green, science fiction.
•“A Blessing to Cherish” by Lauraine Snelling, religious fiction.
•“A Walk Along the Beach” by Debbie Macomber, contemporary romance.
•“Alice Knott” by Blake Butler, general fiction.
•“Cajun Justice” by James Patterson and Tucker Axim III, suspense.
•“Carville’s Cure: Leprosy, stigma and the Fight for Justice” by Pam Fessler, history.
•“Covid-19” by Debora Mackenzie, social science.
•“Florence Adler Swims Forever” by Rachel Beanland, historical fiction.
“He Started it” by Samantha Downing, psychological suspense.
•“How to Destroy America in Three Easy Steps” by Ben Shapiro, political science.
•“I Hold a Wolf By the Ears” by Laura Van Der Berg, story collection.
•“Last Mission to Tokyo” by Michel Paradis, history.
•“Life Events” by Karolina Waclawiak, “general fiction.
•“Memoirs and Misinformation” by Jim Carrey and Dana Vachon, general fiction.
•“Muzzled” by David Rosenfelt, mystery/detective.
•“Near Dark” by Brad Thor, suspense.
•“Notes on a Silencing: A Memoir” by Lacy Crawford, autobiography.
•“Once You Go This Far” by Kristen Lepionka, mystery/detective.
•“Out of Time” by David Klass, suspense.
•“Outraged: Why Everyone is Shouting and No One is Talking” by Ashley Dotty Charles, humor.
•“Peace Talks” by Jim Butcher, fantasy.
•“Sisters in Hate: Women on the Front Lines of White Nationalism” by Seyward Darby, political science.
•“Survivor Song” by Paul Tremblay, suspense.
•“The Answer is …” by Alex Trebek, biography.
•“The Backstabbers” by William Johnstone and J.A.Johnstone, western.
•“The Golden Cage” by Camilla Lackberg, suspense.
•“The Heir Affair” by Heather Cocks, romance.
•“The Lost and Found Bookshop” by Susan Wiggs, general fiction.
•“The New One: Painfully True Stories From a Reluctant Dad” by Mike Birbiglia, humor.
•“The Outsider” by Linda Castillo, suspense.
•“The Patient” by Jasper Dewitt, suspense.
•“The Plus: Self-help for People Who Hate Self-help” by Greg Gutfeld, self-help.
•“The Shadows” by Alex North, suspense.
•“Want” by Lynne Strong Steger, general fiction.
•“You Again” by Debra Jo Immergut, suspense.
