The following books from the Baker and Taylor lease program are now available at the Geneva Sharp Branch of the Cedar County Library at 717 East St. in Stockton.
The library opens at 9:30 a.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. With closing times varying from day to day, hours of operation can be confirmed by checking the website at www.cedarcountylibrary.org or call 276-3413.
“Blindside” by James Patterson and James Born, mystery/detective. Agreeing to help the mayor of New York track down his missing daughter in exchange for leniency for his imprisoned son, detective Michael Bennett investigates a tricky homicide before uncovering ties to a sophisticated hacking operation.
“Coconut Layer Cake Murder” by Joanne Fluke, mystery detective. Racing home to wintry Minnesota when her sister's boyfriend, Det. Lonnie Murphy, is implicated in a murder case, Hannah struggles with Lonnie's foggy memory about driving the victim home.
“Chasing Cassandra” by Lisa Kleypas, romance. Determined to marry for love, Lady Cassandra Ravenel resists the advances of compelling railroad magnate Tom Severin, who takes advantage of a situation that nearly destroys Cassandra's reputation.
“Crooked River” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child, mystery/detective. Investigating dozens of grisly blue shoes containing severed human feet floating in the ocean off the coast of Florida, Pendergast and Junior Agent Coldmoon make harrowing discoveries while confronting an adversary of unimaginable power.
“Golden in Death” by J.D. Robb, mystery/detective. Homicide detective Eve Dallas investigates the springtime murder of a beloved pediatrician by an unknown killer who hid a deadly toxin inside a small golden egg.
“Last Day” by Luanne Rice, suspense. When her sister is murdered amid the theft of a valuable painting, an eerie echo of their mother's murder 20 years earlier, pilot Beth teams up with the case’s original detective and childhood friends to identify a killer.
“Last Girl Standing” by Lisa Jackson and Nancy Bush, suspense. The story of a clique of popular girls whose high-school friendship is marked by a tragedy which continues to haunt them decades later.
“Out of the Attic” by V.C. Andrews, suspense. A sequel to “Beneath the Attic” expands on the original best-selling series and is set two generations before Corrine Foxworth locked away her children.
“Salt River” by Randy Wayne White, suspense. When his reckless bachelor friend reveals he has fathered numerous children through sperm-bank donations, Doc Ford races to prevent his friend’s past misdeeds from turning deadly during an impromptu family reunion.
“Sisters by Choice” by Susan Mallery, romance. Three cousins navigate the joys and dramas of family life, including a former business owner struggling to adapt to small-town dynamics, an aspiring college student and a wife who must choose between her husband and her dreams.
“The Big Lie” by James Grippando, suspense. When a corrupt president is narrowly reelected by the electoral college but not the popular vote, Miami attorney Jack Swyteck is embroiled in a political frenzy involving an opponent’s refusal to concede and a lobbyist's fateful decision.
“The Museum of Desire” by Jonathan Kellerman, suspense. When a crime of unprecedented malice occurs in a deserted Bel Air mansion, LAPD Lt. Milo Sturgis and psychologist Alex Delaware navigate blind mazes in their efforts to identify links among the victims and how they were killed.
