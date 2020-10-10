The October selection of Baker and Taylor lease books continues to arrive at the Geneva Sharp Branch of the Cedar County Library in Stockton.
The genre’s included are so numerous, the Friends of the Library are certain there will be enough variety to satisfy everyone’s preference.
The library, located at the intersection of Mo. 32 and Route J, is open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays.
A synopsis of each book is available at the library for patrons to peruse in helping them make selections. The Friends of the Library organization encourages any and all interested community members to stop by and take advantage of this wonderful collection.
“A Brotherhood Betrayed: The Man Behind the Rise and Fall of Murder, Inc.” by Michael Cannell, true crime.
“A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham, suspense.
“A World Beneath the Sands” by Toby Wilkinson, history/general.
“Battle Ground” by Jim Butcher, fantasy.
“Chance of a Lifetime” by Jude Deveraux, romance.
“Counting: How We Use Numbers to Decide What Matters” by Deborah Stone, social science.
“Deception by Gaslight” by Kate Belli, mystery/detective
“Discipline Equals Freedom: Field Manual MK1-mod1” by Jocko Willink (former Navy SEAL), self-help.
“Fast Asleep: Improve Brain Function, Lose Weight, Boost Your Mood, Reduce Stress and Become a Better Sleeper” by Michael Mosley, health and fitness.
“Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, autobiography.
“I’ll Be Seeing You” by Elizabeth Berg, autobiography.
“In a Holidaze” by Christina Lauren, romance.
“Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity and Change” by Maggie Smith, self-help.
“Lonely Planet’s Ultimate travel List: The Best Places on the Planet” by Lonely Planet Publications, travel.
“Looking Back Life Was Beautiful: A Celebration of Love from the Creators of Drawings for My Grandchildren” by Grandpa Chan, self-help.
“Mad at the World: The Life of John Steinbeck” by William Souder, biography.
“Minecraft – Epic Bases” by Mojang Ab, games and activities.
“Only Truth” by Julie Cameron, suspense.
“Personal Finance 101: From Saving and Investing to Taxes and Loans, an Essential Primer on Personal Finance” by Alfred Mill, personal finance.
“Prince Philip: A Biography” by Ingrid Seward, biography.
“Return to Virgin River” by Robyn Carr, romance.
“Right Place, Right Time: The Life of a Rock & Roll Photographer” by Bob Gruen, music.
“Shadows in Death” by J.D.Robb, urban fantasy.
“Shakeup” by Stuart Woods, action/adventure.
“The Art of Training Your Dog: How to Gently Teach Good Behavior Using an E-Collar” by Monks of New Skete, pets.
“The Devil and the Dark Water” by Stuart Turton, suspense
“The Hidden Habits of Genius: Beyond Talent, IQ and Grit – Unlocking the Secrets of Greatness” by Craig Wright, business and economics.
“The Lenin Plot: The Untold Story of America’s Midnight War Against Russia” by Barnes Carr, history/general.
“The National Road: Dispatches from a Changing America” by Tom Zoellner, social science.
“The Once and Future Witches” by Alix E. Harrow, alternative history.
“The Sentinel” by Lee Child and Andrew Child, suspense.
“Troubles in Paradise” by Elin Hilderbrand, general fiction.
“Truthtelling: Stories, Fables, Glimpses” by Lynne Sharon Schwartz, story collections.
“Undaunted: My Fight Against America’s Enemies, at Home and Abroad” by John O. Brennan, autobiography.
