An arrest on Friday, Jan. 29, resulted in a Stockton man being charged with felony drug trafficking and weapon charges.
According to online court records, Patrick L. Decker, born 1989, has been charged with second-degree drug trafficking, class B felony, and unlawful use of weapon — subsection 11 — possess weapon and a felony controlled substance, class E felony, in Cedar County Circuit Court.
Cedar County Sheriff Jim McCrary told the CCR the arrest was “a team effort” between the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, the Bates County Sheriff’s Office and the CNET Drug Task Force, taking place at a residence around 3-4 miles east of Stockton on Friday, Jan. 29.
According to the probable cause statement, after officers secured the residence, a CCSO deputy searched Decker and was handed Decker’s wallet, which was filled with $1,700 of cash.
The deputy asked Decker where he worked, and Decker allegedly responded he worked for himself and had not worked a job for months, the statement said.
In the bedroom of the residence, responding officers located a hole in the room’s dry wall containing a small box with three bags of white crystal substance, which field-tested positive for methamphetamine, as well as a black digital scale, the statement said.
Additionally, in the closet to the right of the bed was a Freedom Arms Fx9 firearm, a Delton 5.56 AR type and a loaded Marlin .22 Long Rifle, as well as numerous rounds of ammunition.
Sheriff McCrary said two other people — Diamond Marshall and Joshua Whittle — were also arrested at the scene due to outstanding Cedar County warrants.
As of press time Tuesday, Feb. 2, all three are in custody at the Cedar County Jail.
