According to a report from the Cedar County Office of Emergency Management, the Cedar County Health Department has confirmed a fourth positive case of COVID-19 Friday, April 3, in Stockton.
This individual resides in the same household as another positive-tested individual.
The most recent individual has been under doctor’s care for the past week.
Information contained in this report is submitted by CCOEM public information officer Becky Groff and has been vetted by Cedar County health officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.