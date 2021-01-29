With the specter of treacherous winter road conditions on my mind this time of year, I am mindful of a time when hardly anyone had a four-wheel-drive pickup. Virtually everything on the road was kicked along by the tried-and-true rear axle drive that had dominated vehicle design for more than a half-century.
It takes a bit to remember when four-wheel-drive was rare — mostly found in Willys Jeeps and other progeny of the famous World War II Jeep, and not exactly mainstream transportation in the 1950s.
I recall dad coming home from Buffalo once in the early 1960s amazed with the ability of a Jeep Wagoneer to effortlessly pull away from a snow-packed curb where a typical car would have required a tow truck.
That was in an era when mom was still driving daily from Elkland to Springfield year-round, in all sorts of weather, and often spent an hour just getting from our driveway to the road after a snow. That hour was the time it took us boys and dad to shovel a path to the road, then dust it with ashes, and put our backs into shoving on the front until she cleared a grader hump at the edge of our graveled state road.
Once on the road it was all up to mom to keep her two-wheeler between the ditches and baby it up snow-packed or icy hills along the 35-mile trek to Burge Protestant Hospital. Pay no mind to those jokes about women drivers. Mom drove those winter roads for 30 years and never once put a car in the ditch.
For nearly all her career she piloted conventional cars. Only in her last years did she enjoy the sure-footedness of front-wheel drive.
After dad had witnessed the ability of that Jeep to drive out of a snowbank in Buffalo, he may have wished for something similar — our 1948 Ford F-1 could get stuck in a heavy dew — but he never owned a four-wheel drive, or a new truck of any sort. Keeping good wheels under mom was a greater priority.
I have driven a four-wheel-drive pickup for 25 years. Prior to that we had several front-wheel drive cars, any of which were more sure-footed on ice and snow than the high-powered Ford Galaxie or V-8-powered Chevy Nova that preceded them.
My first experience with a 4WD, though, was the chance to drive an uncle’s new 1966 Ford Bronco over the snow-covered fields of my grandpa’s farm. Having driven nothing like it before, I was amazed that not even the hills slowed us down.
I had wanted a 4WD years before buying one. I just did not think I could afford the extra cost for those two front pullers. After Martha and I married in December 1995 and set up housekeeping in Bolivar, I was pretty sure I couldn’t afford not owning a 4WD to get us to our jobs in Buffalo if it snowed.
The truth is, I never really needed 4WD on that 18 miles of Mo. 32, but I have depended on 4WD lots of times since. I am now more than 86,000 miles into my sixth one, but it has been 15 years since I really needed 4WD as badly as when I was regularly backing trailer-loads of hay up to dad’s barn.
I flirted with 2WD with a new Ford in 2011, but getting stuck just once on a skiff of snow convinced me I was done with 2WD.
Nonetheless, I can attest to the wisdom of a friend who once told me, “The best thing I think a four-wheel-drive is good for is just getting stuck farther from home.”
I learned last spring I don’t even need to get far from home. A hundred yards from the house on this wet prairie is far enough — twice in one week.
And I would not have gone there with a 2WD.
Maybe dad was smarter than I gave him credit for those many years ago.
He did not really need a 4WD.
He just knew where not to go.
Copyright 2021, James E. Hamilton; email jhamilton000@centurytel.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.