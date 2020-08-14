“Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not rely on your own understanding; in all your ways know him, and he will make your paths straight.” Proverbs 3:5-6.
Paths straight — it was not until recently I really thought about these two words. I have read this scripture hundreds of times and now it is jumping up and down begging me to listen.
Many moons ago (when black and white televisions were a thing, and I was in high school — okay it was not that long ago, but it has been a while) the little town I grew up in with no stoplights and few stop signs had a big project come to town.
The state was expanding US-60 and this meant four lanes of traffic and speedier times getting back and forth between the nearest towns. It sounded glorious; it turned out to be glorious, but it took time.
If you have ever watched something like this progress, you understand why it takes so much time. There are a lot of ways to get from point A to point B, but the state wants the most direct route, the best route possible. Often, this means a lot of dirt work. Building up roads and cutting through hills. Friend, the same is true of your life. There are always choices, directions to take, ways to go, but God wants the best path for you; God wants the straightest path for you. But just as it takes time to cut through the hills of the Ozarks, it can take time to make our paths straight. Not because God is not capable of miracles, because He is. But, more often it is about the process. He wants the best for us and He wants us to be the best version of ourselves.
I for one struggle with timing. I want to create my path to where I am headed. And, I may even get there on my own, but it will not be the best, and probably not too pretty. The state has trained men and women out doing what they do. When they finish a highway it is straight, it is level, it is the best it can be. But, if you and I with no experience tried to go out and build a highway, it may get us where we are headed but it will not be pretty, it will not be level, it is likely crooked as a cat's back, and it will not be the best.
If we are not willing to go out and build our own path to Wal-Mart, why are we so eager to build our path in life. We want God's blessing but without His leadership. We want to play God but are clueless to what our future holds. We try to outsmart the one who formed us in our mother's womb, the one who has great plans for us. Call me crazy, but I believe God may be a better path maker than we are.
So, what do we do? I for one resolve to stop trying it on my own. To quit manufacturing ways around His ways. I resolve to let God lead and to stop trying to lead Him. It will take prayer and God's word. It will take a lot of surrender, but are you with me? Are you ready to take your time and receive the best God has for you?
