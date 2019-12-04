Former youth pastor, sex offender dies in Rockaway Beach
By Stephen Buus
Stephen Marlo Brody, a former Stockton Christian Church youth minister who later pled guilty to two counts of statutory sodomy, died Saturday, Nov. 30, of pancreatic cancer while in hospice care in Rockaway Beach. He was 63.
Brody was the youth minister at the Christian Church for more than a decade in the late 1990’s and early 2000’s before accepting a manager’s position at Maranatha Bible Camp near Everton.
During his Maranatha tenure, Brody was charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy, an unclassified felony. According to a probable cause statement from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, investigators responded March 10, 2015, to a report of a sexual abuse allegation against Brody from the Division of Family Services. Detective Chris Berry wrote in his statement two teenage girls alleged in forensic interviews Brody had sexually abused them by touching them under their clothes. One of the victims also said Brody would pull away her clothing so he could look at her body
Brody pled guilty to two counts of second-degree sodomy, class C felonies, May 16, 2016, in Barry County on a change of venue. He was sentenced to five years of supervised probation in lieu of a seven-year prison sentence. According to public records, his probation was listed as “successfully completed” on Dec. 27, 2018, about two and a half years after his original conviction.
Brody also was a bus driver for the Stockton R-I district for several years and announced Stockton football and basketball on the former KRWP radio station in Stockton.
This article title could’ve been thought through better.
