A former employee of the Stockton R-I school district, Brandon. L. Smith, has filed a lawsuit in Cedar County Circuit Court against the district, alleging R-I superintendent Shannon Snow retaliated and engaged in discrimination against him based on his gender as male.
According to the complaint signed Aug. 30, 2019, and filed with the Missouri Commission on Human Rights and Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Smith — who was employed as a physical education and health teacher at R-I during the 2018-19 school year — had “casual communications” with Snow’s sister, Stephanie Snow, early in the 2018 school year.
The complaint said on Smith’s part, the communications with Stephanie Snow was “being social.”
When Smith appeared at a football game with his girlfriend, Shannon Snow allegedly became upset about Smith’s girlfriend and sent him a text message indicating Smith “was a cheater.” Shannon Snow sent Smith a text message saying, “I guess you thought my sister was an easy (expletive) …” the complaint said.
Within the week of the incident at the football game, Shannon Snow sent Stephanie Snow to summon Smith into her office at R-I. In the conversation of the meeting, Shannon Snow allegedly was upset at Smith because of Stephanie Snow, and Smith said the situation was only happening because he was a male, the complaint said.
The complaint said during this meeting, Shannon Snow stated her conduct had been unprofessional and she would apologize for her communication. She also would resign if requested, but Smith said it was not necessary for her to resign, the complaint said.
The complaint also alleges Smith directly was retaliated against by Shannon Snow. Around a week after their initial meeting, Shannon Snow sent a text message to Smith saying she was aware Smith was worried about his job and she would have an R-I principal perform his job evaluation, with the complaint alleging “the text was a threat.”
Shannon Snow allegedly “targeted” Smith as a teacher and was commonly in the gym, engaging in “retaliatory reprimands” and eventually had him terminated, the complaint said.
According to online court dockets, Smith is represented by Jerry Michael Kirskey of Bolivar. The Stockton R-I School District has not listed representation as of press time Tuesday, April 14.
The Cedar County Republican reached out to Shannon Snow for comment. “I cannot comment on personnel issues or pending litigation,” Snow said via email on Thursday, April 9.
The Republican also reached out to Stockton Middle School principal Robert Bolte, Smith’s direct supervisor, for comment.
“At this time, I cannot comment,” Bolte said. “The [Stockton R-I School] District does not make statements regarding ongoing litigation.”
