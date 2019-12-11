Former Cedar County sheriff Leon Dwerlkotte was posthumously honored as Co-Worker of the Year by the Polk County Sheriff’s Department. Dwerlkotte was a Polk County deputy at the time of his death, Tuesday, Sept. 24.
“It was an honor to receive this award for Leon,” his widow Jan Dwerlkotte said. “I am so grateful to Sheriff Danny Morrison for inviting me to their Christmas dinner and for their continued love, support and including me in their law enforcement family.”
