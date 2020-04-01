In a recent announcement and in the midst of a polarizing election year, Stockton R-I superintendent Dr. Shannon Snow has announced she is retiring from her position at the forefront of the school district.
Snow, who holds an undergraduate degree in math and computer sciences, as well as masters and doctoral degrees in the education field, did not have teaching, leadership or administration in mind when she began to pursue higher education.
Snow, who holds numerous degrees from Southern Baptist University, Bolivar — and also a hometown Tiger — will answer anything regarding Stockton with a smile and three simple words: “Born and raised.”
Not really one who initially considered a path in the educational field, Snow said as both her mother and grandmother suggested she entertain the idea of pursuing a path in teaching from an early age.
“I could never tell anyone why they both hinted at or told me I should look into teaching,” Snow said with a chuckle in her voice. “But, I’m telling you, if your mother and your grandmother both tell you the same thing, it’s probably worth considering. It’s something I got into accidentally, and in hindsight, I have absolutely loved every minute of it. I would not trade a minute of it for anything.”
Moving through her professional years, Snow taught at Marion C. Early in Morrisville, then later held positions within the Stockton R-I district in the technology department and as assistant principal at Stockton Elementary School before moving into administrative roles.
“I just went step-by-step,” Snow said. “All of my career has been a blessing and this is a passion, not a job.”
And, through it all, Snow never shed her stipes and remained a Stockton Tiger through and through.
Though Snow’s announcement to retire was not fully anticipated by all in the community, area administration was receptive and took the news in stride.
Showing support for the decision, Stockton R-I School District president Bill Crabtree offered kind words and affirmation to Snow’s decision to retire.
“[Dr.] Shannon [Snow] has been tremendous,” school board president Bill Crabtree said. “She’s been great. To say she will be missed is a real understatement. She’s a real asset, and I’m not being cliché here, Shannon [Snow] has just done tremendous things for us here in the Stockton school system.”
Crabtree also said having worked both for and side-by-side with Snow, the retiring administrator always operated in a fiscally-sound mindset which played a role in allowing the district to increase its reserves by more than 200% during her tenure.
And, no, to avoid confusion, according to both district administrators and Snow herself, the decision to retire was in the works months before any of the current coronavirus concerns were even known — it had not been formally announced because necessary human resource and retirement protocol was being followed.
Though leaving two years of her current contract on the table, Snow said she is optimistic for the future and has interest in other educational roles in the area.
Looking ahead and speaking to the days ahead, Snow shared encouragement, optimism and immense hometown support as she defined her logic and thought process in opting to retire.
“I’m taking some time off and letting new blood do what’s next,” Snow said. “You can’t have too much of the same thing and we have some real rockstar leaders and educators in this district. We really do. It’s just time for another person to take on this role. I love this place — it’s my home — and I can’t say enough good things about the students, teachers, parents and supporters in this community. I will always have the utmost faith in the people around me, too. We’ve done tremendous things since I’ve been here, but it’s time for a change and I’m really looking forward to see who moves things forward.”
When asked if she had hopes for what she would be remembered by, Snow answered directly and with precision.
“If there’s anything I’m remembered by, I would like to think it would be what I did for the kids in our district,” Snow said. “That has always been at the forefront of any decision I made and is still something I care deeply about today. Every decision the district makes should always be in their best interest.”
