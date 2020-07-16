Despite a pandemic bringing the beginning of this summer’s usual outdoor activities to a halt, the annual momentum for the Land-O-Lakes Youth Fair in El Dorado Springs continued to chug along and bring the local agriculture community together for a week of showcasing prize animals and letting farm kids be kids. Here are some photos from the event.
