As gloomy skies and rain cleared up on Saturday, May 8, the town square of El Dorado Springs set host to the 28th annual Route 54 Cruisers Care Show.
For 28 years, the Route 54 Cruisers have met together monthly for dinner to visit about their cars, as well as the car club business.
Currently, the 54 Cruisers have 52 members.
“We watched the rain, went and had breakfast then decided to come over,” Frank Arnold, of Nevada, said. “It is always a great event over here. It was just a good turnout with a lot of neat cars.”
The Cruisers travel as a group to parades, cruise-ins, shows in other towns, nursing homes and deliver Christmas baskets. 54 Cruisers also visit local businesses, using the antique and classic cars as a tool to bring people in to shop, eat or just look over the cars.
Members raise money for dues, show sponsorship, show participants, sales from T-shirts and other items.
The Cruisers donate to various charities as the group promotes El Dorado Springs and the surrounding communities. Money also goes towards helping during personal disasters, fires and family emergencies, as well as yearly scholarships.
As of the Saturday, May 8, event, the Route 54 Cruisers have raised just over $70,000. Over $26,000 has been raised towards scholarships.
In Cedar County, with Nevada included, the 54 Cruisers raised $20,581 towards Christmas baskets and toy drives.
The event featured dash plaques for the first 100 entries, three trophies per class, out of town judges and no class parking. The car show also had an auction, a 50/50 pit and concessions.
“We love to have it,” event coordinator Mark Bock said. “This is our 28th year … We put this on just for everybody to enjoy.”
