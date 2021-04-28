Plastic water bottles and heaps of paper can be simple to recycle, but recycling televisions, printers or anything else full of chemicals and batteries certainly takes some more consideration into play.
The Go-Green Team at Stockton United Methodist Church, along with four staff members of Meredith Recycling, has a way of recycling dead electronics with ease and grace, though — even through the mist of a light Saturday morning rainfall, just two days after Earth Day.
That ease and grace was seen on Saturday morning, April 24, as the Stockton United Methodist Go-Green Team scheduled its eighth Dead Electronics and Appliances Recycling Drive.
According to Janice Dunnee, the event’s organizer, this year’s recycling event has been the biggest one so far.
193 families went through the drive’s line to recycle their electronics, Dunne said, with four counties represented.
“That’s the highest number of families,” Dunne said. “It was amazing.”
Additionally, when counting by volume of items recycled, the Go-Green Team believes this drive saw the largest amount, as well.
After all, into the second hour of the recycling drive, a second square box truck was needed for the event due to the amount of appliances coming in, Dunne said.
Additionally, a new feature to the drive was a trailer for collecting recycled televisions, Dunne said.
Cars passed through the church’s parking lot in a breeze due to the recycling drive’s efficiency due to volunteers having learned the ropes through the years.
“Everybody knows what needs to be done,” Dunne said, speaking of the event’s volunteers and organizers. “It just is always interesting to watch these people because they don’t just sit there and wait. They’re really good at knowing how it functions and just stepping up when there’s a need.”
This all happens for an important reason — on one hand, for helping the world, and on the other hand, for helping Stockton stay clean.
“A lot of those items contain toxic chemicals,” Dunne said. “Toxins are of particular importance here to us because we are a lake community and we depend on the recreation and quality of the water.”
Also, Dunne said, creating new things instead of recycling depletes minerals from the earth, as well as conserving clean water.
“If we can use the copper or use the tin or other metals, then we’re not having to mine, so that’s preserving the Earth,” Dunne said. “It takes a lot less water to reprocess than to mine … By recycling or repurposing, you can save a lot of that water consumption.”
In reflection, Dunne said the Go-Green Team recognizes it takes extra work to sort through and bring in recyclables.
“We really appreciate that people care enough for God’s creation that they will take and make the extra effort to either see that things are recycled or responsibility dispose them,” Dunne said.
