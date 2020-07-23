When it is this hot outside, many families have discovered a good way to continue to enjoy the outdoors by floating and fishing a cool Ozark stream. The Roberts family, Springfield, have spent many hot weekends doing just this.
Recently, the Roberts family — Jim, his wife, Sara, and daughters Nancy and Debbie — loaded up two canoes and hit the Eleven Point River. Their pleasure was enhanced by catching several walleyes and trout. Nancy also caught her first pickerel.
“It was our first float on the Eleven Point [River], but I know there will be many more,” the Roberts said.
The Roberts had near perfect weather and water conditions for their first float on the Eleven Point.
The Robert girls, Nancy, 14, and Debbie, 11, started floating with their parents six years ago on the Sac River starting out at Caplinger Mills.
The Roberts, like many families who want to float down an Ozark stream, started out on a small Vernon County lake to learn how to handle a canoe and practice safety.
“We found that on moving water, you don't always go where the canoe is headed,” the Roberts said. “You soon learn how to avoid obstacles by using the paddle as a rudder and to go faster than the water flow so you will have more control.”
Roberts said he learned a lot about floating in Ozark streams from a book, A Paddler’s Guide to Missouri, by Oz Hawksley and Joan McKee. Released in 2003, the book has since been revised and contains maps of the streams, put in and take out places plus other important information.
Do not rely entirely on the printed float guides, however, as we found out on one float trip. We had read that there was a camping spot by the Sac River so we planned on taking advantage of it. However, the guide was outdated as the campsite had been closed for several years.
In this case, our surprise turned into a pleasant adventure involving the help of generous neighbors, but it could have ended in an uncomfortable night instead.
Good planning eliminates a lot of mistakes. Some points to consider include the degree of difficulty, water conditions on the time you plan to float, put-in and take-out access points and float time.
The success of a float-fishing trip depends mainly on water conditions including water levels that may vary from day to day and from stream to stream. Many Ozark streams are fed by springs and can be floated throughout the year. Some of the float streams have plenty of public access where camping is allowed. Others do not.
July is an excellent month to try floating and fishing on one of the Ozark streams. Natural springs help cool the water down for a most pleasurable trip and possible dip.
White, a Stockton resident, has a versatile background in sports as a participant and journalist. His column appears weekly.
