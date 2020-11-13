Five years ago this week, Eric Prentice, owner/operator of Simple Simon’s Pizza, Stockton, opened his doors to a new community he now calls home.
On Nov. 16, 2015, Prentice launched his Simple Simon’s Pizza franchise to a hungry and excited community who were looking forward to a family-centered operation offering games, activities, big screen TVs, stellar pizzas, pastas, salads and an impressive lunch and dinner buffet setup.
Prentice said while his passion is his pizzas, his focus truly remains on the people he serves throughout the greater Stockton community.
“To be so welcomed and so supported by the residents here — and fellow business owners — is something I appreciate so much,” Prentice said. “For a small community like this to make a business feel so at home is a great thing to be a part of.”
Whether he is greeting customers as the doors open, running through the kitchen at near lightspeed, making arrangements for group parties, checking in orders or doing bookwork long after the ovens have been shut down for the day, Prentice said “it’s all worth it” in his pursuit of being the area’s first choice in the world of pizza and take-out meals.
When asked a very pointed question regarding his wholehearted endorsement of Simple Simon’s thin crust pizza, Prentice responded with a chuckle and an immediate answer.
“Yes, our thin crust pizza is still the best in the world, hands down,” Prentice affirmed with a smile. “Simple Simon’s has its own [thin crust] recipe and it stays crispy throughout the entire pizza, not just the edges. Everyone should try it at least once.”
Looking to the future, Prentice said he had a “few things up his sleeve,” but did not want to over-commit or have plans change after announcing new or expanded ideas.
“Sure, I’d like to bring more entertainment and activity options here in house. But for now, I’m focusing on getting to a point where we can bring the buffet back as a daily offering and looking at different options for area delivery. Those two things are a priority and I know the customers here really want to see those things happen.”
Located at 600 West St. Suite B, Stockton. Simple Simon’s Pizza currently offers dine-in, carry-out options, as well as buffet services and large meal plans for groups seeking to host an event at the pizzeria’s Stockton locale.
“Community and quality are what we focus on here,” Prentice said of his restaurant’s main objectives. “Bringing great food to the community that supports us and offering a safe, alcohol-free spot for kids to have fun is what Simple Simon’s is all about.”
Special events, buffet reservations for groups of 20 or more and numerous party options also are available at the growing Stockton restaurant.
Discounts for seniors, law enforcement, military service members and first-responders all are offered by the local pizzeria as well.
For additional information, area diners are encouraged to sign-up for the Simple Simon’s app by downloading it free of charge, visit Simple Simons website, SimpleSimonsPizza.com, check out the operation’s Facebook page, call Simple Simon’s Pizza at 276-7600, or just stop in to visit and grab a slice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.