Five Cedar County residents have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Central Methodist University in Fayette.
The honorees include Katie Caudle of Stockton, and Tailor Hutsell, Sarah King, Tanner Witt and Landon Zartman, all of El Dorado Springs.
The minimum requirement for nomination is a 3.50 grade for the semester.
