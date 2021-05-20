Are you a veteran? Need a fun weekend getaway?
The Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce has you covered.
From Friday, May 21, through Sunday, May 23, Stockton Lake will set host to Charlie 22 Outdoors Operation Stockton Lake. The event is an all-expenses-paid bass fishing weekend. Expenses paid for include travel, lodging, meals, licenses, etcetera.
Charlie 22 Outdoors provides outdoor activities to our nation’s veterans, intending to show them hope, love and personal meaning in God’s grace. As a result of a passion, the organization was founded to “Serve those who have already Served.” Charlie 22 Outdoors is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization based out of Webb City.
The organization mainly focuses on the struggles of PTSD and suicide among veterans. According to Charlie 22 Outdoors, 22 veterans commit suicide every day. Hence, the number in the organization’s name.
For more information on Charlie 22 Outdoors, contact the organization at (417) 437-7247 or email charlie22outdoors@gmail.com.
The SACC is also currently accepting monetary donations from chamber members who are willing to donate. Contact the office at (417) 276-5213.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.