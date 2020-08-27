It is hard to believe, but in just a few days hunting seasons will be opening. Starting with dove, rail and snipe on Tuesday, Sept. 1, hunting will get started with a bang.
Squirrel season has been open since late May, but most hunting does not get underway until the dove opener. The dove season is set to start on Tuesday, Sept 1, with a daily limit of 15 doves. Indications point to a good season for the thousands of Missouri dove hunters.
Jim Thompson, a Sedalia dove hunter, said," I can't believe it's nearly September already. I still have a lot of fishing I want to do before hunting starts."
Thompson is like a lot of outdoorsmen who combine fishing with dove hunting. Last year, he took limits of crappie and doves on the same day. He said, “When September gets here, I take my shotgun along on fishing trips and take my fishing gear along on hunting trips. There have been too many times when I fished my favorite ponds when I didn’t have my shotgun along and the doves were flying all around. I have a place at Truman where I can fish from the bank and catch bluegill and crappie while watching the sky for doves. Last year it worked out fine for me."
Word from the breeding grounds up north shows we should see another good waterfowl season. Teal numbers are good and the season on teal in Missouri starts on Saturday, Sept. 12. Predictions are for a season like last year.
As for other hunting seasons, most outlooks are bright including deer and turkey. However, quail hunters will continue to find hunting fair to poor.
Bob Jackson, a farmer from Clinton, said, “Last year was a poor quail season, but I have heard and seen more birds this summer, so maybe it will be better this fall. Only time will tell how good the season will be, but I look for an improved season."
With all the heat this summer, hunting has been a distant thought. However, it is getting near and hunters will be taking to the fields in the Show-Me state.
Meanwhile, there is a lot of good fishing to be had, including great topwater white bass which are chasing shad. The whites have been hitting early and late in the day on most of the big impoundments. Last week Jack and Carl Walker were fishing for crappie on Stockton when the cove they were in exploded with feeding white bass. The pair of anglers changed from crappie fishing to throwing silver spoons into the school of whites. They caught 19 whites before the action quit.
Both fishermen agreed when those whites are hitting on the surface, you cannot get any more action .
Right now, there is plenty of good fishing and camping to go around. Although most of today's campers might feel camping during the great depression years was extremely tough by today's standards, it was not necessarily this way. Visitors to some RV and sport shows had the chance to see a 1929 Stewart six cylinder RV that still looks good.
The wood-paneled facility featured everything a camper would want including the kitchen sink, an ice box, double bed, wood cabinets and storage space made this old-timer something which would serve today's campers in fine style.
Jerry Davis, a veteran camper said, “I never would have believed that campers back in the late 29’s had it so good. I had always pictured camping then as being rough and not much fun. My parents told me I used to camp down by the lake, but I had it pictured as more work than fun.”
“Missouri is a great place to camp. You can set up a tent or park your RV in some of the best spots around including lakes, streams or other great outdoor scenes within the state. It is a great place to camp alone or with family. I would never thought of taking young kids when we went camping, but today there are so many conveniences to help make family camping enjoyable even with kids in diapers."
You can be sure when Labor Day weekend rolls around there will be full campgrounds, anglers pulling in fish and dove hunters after the birds.
