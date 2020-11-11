Pat and Pauline Crane, Stockton, celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, Nov. 10.
Pat and Pauline are the parents of Debbie Fischer, wife of Robin Fischer, and proud grandparents and great-grandparents.
Congratulatory cards celebrating the special occasion are encouraged and can be sent to the blissfully wedded couple at 627 Morgan Dr., Stockton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.