Mike Smith will be the guest speaker at the 15th annual Sportsman’s Banquet to be held at First Southern Baptist Church of Stockton at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 22. Coach Smith was the head football coach at Stockton High School prior to moving on to Webb City High School as their defensive coordinator.
Mike Smith was the defensive coordinator for the Webb City Cardinals from 2001-2017 and 2020, during that time Webb City was 219-17 with nine State Championships. Webb City won 17 District Championships and 16 Conference Championships. Coach Smith was also the track coach at Webb City from 2005-2014 with a District Championship in 2012.
As the Head Coach of the Stockton Tigers from 1995-2001 Coach Smith was 45-19, with 3 District Championships. Prior to becoming the head coach Smith was defensive coordinator for the Tigers from 1988-1994 seeing the Tigers record a 58-15 record. Smith also assisted in boys’ basketball, baseball and track and served as the girls’ basketball coach at Stockton. During his coaching career Coach Smith saw many of his athletes receive conference, district and state recognition for their accomplishments with several going on to collegiate careers.
Since retiring from Webb City Mike has worked with Christ In Youth. Christ in Youth is a global non-profit organization that reaches young people by providing age-intentional events, international mission trips, and interactive resources all created and rooted in the gospel message of Jesus Christ.
The annual banquet will begin with a free dinner for area families in the Christian Life Center of the church. Following Coach Smith’s presentation, we will have our annual drawing for door prizes. Door Prizes include T-Shirts, Hats, DVDs, Bibles, Branson Entertainment, Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals items, Food Certificates, MO Sports Hall of Fame Tickets...and much More.
Call (417) 276-3441 to leave a count with the church office. Please make a reservation so there can be an accurate food count and allow for social distancing.
