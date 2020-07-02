The only time fireworks can be discharged within El Dorado Springs city limits is on the Fourth of July between the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.
The possession and use of fireworks on city properties and in the city parks are prohibited.
Impeding traffic with fireworks use on the street or leaving debris of fireworks on the street is also prohibited.
Caution should be exercised at all times when setting off fireworks to avoid injuries and damage to property. Young children should be supervised at all times when they are using or around those who are using fireworks.
Violation of the city ordinance can result in an arrest and appearance in municipal court. Do not ruin your Fourth of July enjoyment by violating our city ordinance. Please have a safe and enjoyable holiday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.