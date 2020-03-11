February's Stockton Middle School students of the month for the character word “inquisitive” are fifth-grader Ryan Finch, sixth-grader Raelyn Henderson, seventh-grader Nataleigh Brummett and eighth-grader Royce Cummings.
Educators at SMS had the following to say about February’s winning students:
•5th grade, Ryan Finch — “I have enjoyed Ryan's inquisitiveness this quarter, especially during social studies. This has made our discussions about the Cold War more in-depth and interesting. Ryan consistently asks deep and meaningful questions so he can fully understand what he is learning.”
•6th grade, Raelyn Henderson — “Raelyn is always willing to look at how to solve problems in different ways. She is willing to ask questions so she can figure things out. When she doesn't understand something, she is willing to look for other ways to solve it.”
•7th grade, Nataleigh Brummett — “I have had Nataleigh for several years now and I am always impressed by her need to go further. She asks questions, researches and exceeds my goals on projects. Her inner drive will get her far and it is so appreciated.”
•8th grade, Royce Cummings — “Royce frequently asks questions pertaining to assignments and challenges other students regarding work. In our research unit, this student has been asking thought-provoking questions and has been willing to change his preconceptions after reading facts and findings about his research. He always asks questions, and does the best he can to grow.”
In addition to the personal accolades, as well as recognition from faculty and peers, winning students received a $50 Walmart gift card courtesy of Stockton Lake Sertoma Club.
