The Cedar County Republican is excited to announce the winner of our February photo contest is Ian Kincaid. Congratulations, Ian!
Ian captured this photo at Stockton Lake moments before the sun set behind a hillside on a clear winter evening.
The CCR looks forward to seeing more of the community’s photos — which can feature people, places and events which define or embody Cedar County — for the March contest.
Don’t forget — each month’s winners will be entered in a photo of the year contest ending in December, 2020.
To enter, photos should be sent to news@cedarrepublican.com.
All entries for March’s contest are due 3 p.m., Friday, March 20.
