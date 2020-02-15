For more than 50 years, I have found the largest trout of the year I caught from Lake Taneycomo.
In February, back in the late 60s while fishing in the Missouri State Tournament, we anglers fished one day on three area lakes; Bull Shoals, Table Rock Lake and Lake Taneycomo. In those tournaments, all game fish counted including trout, bass, walleye, crappie and white bass. I could always count on having a good day on Lake Taneycomo by getting a limit of rainbow trout.
On a recent visit to the lake where the Conservation Federation of Missouri was holding a Media Camp at Lilley’s Landing, outdoor writers from across the state had an opportunity to fish for trout. On the first morning, after the Kansas City Chiefs won the 54th Super Bowl, I headed out with guide Robbie Dodson.
Dodson is one of the guides who takes good care of his clients. He doesn't fish while guiding, he only takes good care of his passengers by showing them what to use, where to fish and makes sure that his customers are happy.
While fishing in the trophy waters near Fall Creek, he put me in a spot where I hooked a 21-inch rainbow which turned out to be the largest fish of the morning. Along with Elizabeth Peoples of the Conservation Federation, we caught at least 25 trout that morning.
In the afternoon trip on the lake, I fished with Paul Cruse, Nixa, who knows February is a good month to catch big trout in Lake Taneycomo. Cruse caught a 34-pound, 10-ounce brown trout last February 27, and he told me the story behind his catch.
"I started downstream, but later we decided to go up stream near the Table Rock Dam area,” Cruse said. “I caught a couple of small rainbows, then I hooked a fish that swirled and I thought it was another small rainbow. It swam right under the boat and I thought it must be a four- or five-pound fish. I got the net ready, but it took about 30 seconds for the fish wake up. Then it took off and I couldn't do anything with it. It swam under the boat, so I raised the trolling motor, but thought the fish would break off. Then it swam across the lake. Other boats were going up and down the lake so I figured I should stay close to the fish and that's what I did — and prayed that he wouldn't break me off. It swam back and forth across the lake. It finally went under a long dock and stayed there, so I was thinking it wouldn't be long before it would break off. Then the fight was over. It came out the other side and its tail stood out of the water — I thought it must have weighed 10 pounds. It came close to the boat and we got the net over its head, got into the boat and I thought it must be 20 pounds. We then decided to go in and have it weighed. We did and it weighed 34-pounds, 10-ounces. I was truly blessed."
It was a day Cruse will never forget.
I was telling a trout angler, Dave Rodgers, about the good February fishing for big trout in Lake Taneycomo and Rodgers said, "I have fished there in the summer, but only caught small rainbows. I guess I should try it this month.”
Rodgers did and gave me a call this week saying he had caught a five pound rainbow and a big brown trout. So, he guessed I was right and he “plans on going back before the trout parks open next month."
White, a Stockton resident, has a versatile background in sports as a participant and a journalist. His column appears weekly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.