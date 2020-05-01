FCS Financial is recognizing 26 different 4-H clubs and FFA chapters with $500 grants for submitting outstanding Shaping Rural Missouri grant applications.
In the nine years of its existence, more than $130,000 has been awarded to Missouri 4-H clubs and FFA chapters. Grants are awarded to organizations with plans to complete a community improvement project by the end of the year.
“Community development in rural Missouri is very important to FCS Financial. Our member-owners and staff live in rural communities across Missouri,” Scott Gardner, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, FCS Financial said. “These grants not only strengthen our rural communities, but allow our youth to work as a team to accomplish a worthy goal.”
The following 4-H clubs and FFA chapters in Cedar County were selected by a panel of judges to receive a Shaping Rural Missouri grant in support of implementing the respective project listed:
Osage River 4-H Club, Cedar County: Repairing windows, patching soffit and painting a bench at the Taberville Schoolhouse.
Stockton FFA Chapter, Cedar County: Creating a hydroponic indoor garden for special-needs students at Stockton High School.
This is the first round of awards. Due to school closures, a second round of funding was issued with an application deadline of Friday, May 1.
The Shaping Rural Missouri grant application can be completed online at: https://info.myfcsfinancial.com/e2t/sc2/MmZ8ykMR8cW57d4w8CLqqRW7LsNh87BRfmhW1KY4907j3z2FdBzP8N04 and interested parties are encouraged to call (573) 636-7809 ext. 1173 with any questions.
