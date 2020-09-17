Dear Editor,
I read in a newspaper of the sweetheart retirement monies the biggies in Washington, D.C., get. It is both parties.
It is not only their salaries; it is the perks and retirement monies combined.
With so many people retiring on peanuts and very little medical insurance, it is a hard pill to swallow to see the fabulous monies these people get after they leave the capital — some become lobbyists and make even more money.
To me, it is more of the “haves and have-nots.” I wonder if the Washington, D.C. crowd even cares there are Americans in their districts who live on $550-700 a month and little medical coverage?
Of course, we hear of how they are fighting for us and how we touch their hearts when we struggle with the everyday slings and arrows of little to live on.
It would be nice to see and know of all of these goodies and expose to all the goings on of our illustrious lawmakers in Washington, D.C.
And, of course, they do no wrong — their low ratings of the people are.
Justified and rightly so.
Ernie Rucker
Stockton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.