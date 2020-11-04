•Forecast Temperate and clear through weekend, rain possible midweek.
•Hunting Deer in rut, responsive to estrus scents and antler rattles.
•Harvesting Winter squashes, fall potatoes and cold hardy vegetables should be ready for harvesting and storage
•Moon Last quarter moon Sunday, Nov. 8.
