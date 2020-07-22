•Forecast Rain possible midweek, extreme summer heat continues.
•Fishing Deep pools and shaded banks are yielding results for walleye in early mornings/late evenings.
•Pollen 7.0 medium-high to 5.5 medium, varying with precipitation and humidity.
•Moon First quarter moon Monday, July 27.
•Livestock Supply ample water, shade, heat, circulating air and necessary fly repellents as summer remains constant.
