•Forecast Mostly sunny, warm as summery temps arrive for the season.
•Fishing Catch-and-keep black bass season open. Warmer temps bring sportfish into shallower waters.
•Pollen 7.0 medium to 5.4 medium, varying with humidity.
•Moon Last quarter moon Saturday, June 13.
•Planting Work, fertilize and prepare soil for fall crops as weather allows.
