•Forecast Rain clearing late-week, warmer and mostly clear thru weekend
•Fishing Spoonbill snagging season opens March 15, catch-and-keep trout fly fishing season opens the same day.
•Soil Allow topsoil to dry before tilling, aerating or applying fertilizers and/or compost for better nutrient absorption.
•Moon Waxing crescent moon Sunday, Feb. 29.
•Hunting Beaver trapping closes March 31, youth turkey season open April 4-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.