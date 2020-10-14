•Forecast Cool and dry conditions continue through weekend; evening temps stay lower.
•Fishing Clear shallows in coves yielding better catching results for bass, blue gill beginning to stage for spawn as cool conditions stay constant.
•Pollen 2.7 low to 4.0 low-medium, remaining lower as fall conditions remain.
•Moon New moon Friday, Oct. 16.
•Planting Transplant perennial berry plants and brambles for fall rooting success.
