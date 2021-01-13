•Forecast Cool and mild conditions continue; overnight temps will dip below freezing.
•Planting Manage overnight heat in green houses, cold frames and high tunnels; some direct-sow vegetables can be seeded in prepared beds or crop rows.
•Hunting Squirrel and rabbit seasons remain open; pheasant and quail seasons close Friday, Jan. 15.
•Recreation Warmer daytime conditions make for good hiking, scouting and easier retrieval of hunting blinds.
•Moon New moon Wednesday, Jan. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.