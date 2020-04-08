•Forecast Clear skies and temperate through week, rain likely over weekend.
•Fishing Late morning sun and warmer temps weekend look to increase top water activity in impounded waters. Pink and chartreuse jigs yielding results with panfish.
•Planting Break ground, shape hills and rows, enrich soil with compost and manure before last frost.
•Moon Full moon Wednesday, April 8 — one of the 13 full moons in 2020.
•Wildlife Turkeys strutting and mating. Hens are setting clutches; young jakes show aggression in larger flocks.
