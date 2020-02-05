•Forecast Wintry mix and snow mid-week, clear and cool over weekend.
•Fishing Spoonbill snagging season opens March 15.
•Soil Add nitrogen and lime where necessary as rain and spring temps allow nutrients to penetrate soil.
•Moon Full moon Saturday, Feb. 8.
•Hunting Squirrel, rabbit seasons open; Goose and duck season closes Feb. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.