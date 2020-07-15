•Forecast Hot and dry summer conditions likely to continue throughout the week.
•Fishing According to local legend Ken White, ponds are yielding solid catching results, especially with small bug setups.
•Pollen 7.2 medium-high to 5.3 medium, varying with humidity and wind conditions.
•Moon New moon Monday, July 20.
•Planting Continue supplemental watering in evenings to help struggling plants, flowers, saplings and ornamental landscaping.
