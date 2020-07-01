•Forecast Possible rain mid-week, summer sun and heat continue.
•Fishing Walleye are biting as anglers troll with jig/earthworm bait combinations, catfish active at night in warmer shallows.
•Pollen 6.8 medium to 5.4 medium, varying with humidity and precipitation.
•Moon Full moon Sunday, July 5.
•Planting Supplemental watering in early-morning/late evening a necessity for most crops.
