•Forecast Rain likely late-week, temperate and clear over weekend.
•Fishing Crappie, bass and walleye moving into coves and onto shoals for spawning as warmer temps continue.
•Pollen 10.3 high-6.9 medium, varying with precipitation.
•Moon New moon Wednesday, April 22.
•Hunting Turkey season open Monday, April 20. Toms strutting and calling, hens breeding and setting clutches.
