•Forecast Cool and wet through most of the week, fall temps remain constant
•Hunting Turkey season open all month, hens and toms can be harvested. Look for flocks to cover in timber during wind and rain.
•Moon First quarter moon Friday, Oct. 23.
•Ponds Adding catfish and grass carp as fall sets in can aid in preventing algae blooms and vegetative root growth over colder months.
•Plants and beds Take necessary precautions to bring plants indoors and/or protect sensitive plants from frost with coverings.
