•Forecast Sunshine becomes more regular, overnight temps steadily increase.
•Planting Allow soil to dry/drain before sowing seed or transplanting starts; burn, pull or spray weeds as spring rains stimulate all rooted plant growth. (use seedling image here)
•Moon Waxing crescent Monday, March 30. (use waxing crescent moon image here)
•Fishing Aquatic activity increases as nighttime temps trend warmer, avoid snagging walleye during spawn as this overlaps with spoonbill snagging season.
•Wildlife Turkeys strutting and mating. Hens are setting clutches; young jakes show aggression in larger flocks. (use turkey track or turkey image here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.